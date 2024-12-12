26 FBI Informants Were at the Capitol on J6, 14-17 Broke the Law

A Justice Department watchdog found that there were no undercover FBI employees at the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot. However, there were 26 FBI informants, 23 of whom did not have permission to be there.

The DOJ inspector general said Thursday that while no undercover agents were at the rally, 26 confidential human sources – or paid FBI informants – were in Washington that day. Not one was authorized to break the law themselves or encourage others to do so. Yet, as many as 17 did break the law.

The inspector general also found that the FBI did not canvass all its field offices for intelligence from informants who could have helped the US Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies better prepare for protests that day. And after the riot, the report says, the FBI inaccurately told Congress that it had directed the field offices to canvass their informants for information about threats in connection with the January 6.

The FBI lied, but it was allegedly unintentional.

That inaccuracy was unintentional, the inspector general found.

23 WENT ON THEIR OWN

The IG report states that the other 23 went to Washington on their own and were not tasked by the FBI to do so. Of those 23, three [or four] informants entered the Capitol during the riot, and 11 [or 13] entered the grounds. The remaining nine informants who attended events on January 6 did not break the law.

None of the informants were charged. If they broke the law, didn’t they encourage the riot? Was Ray Epps one of them? He certainly encouraged the riot.

Why didn’t Christopher Wray tell Congress as he was required to do?

It looks like as many as seventeen broke the law, and only one was authorized to be there.

BREAKING: DOJ IG claims 26 FBI informants were in DC on Jan 6. (Guarantee this is not accurate) At least 17 committed offenses for which other J6er have been federally charges. No CHS was charged. pic.twitter.com/9ex8GoC3xW — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 12, 2024

We found out in April that there were at least 40 informants if we include other law enforcement.

NEW bombshell filing in Proud Boys trial. Defense writes that DOJ just recently disclosed involvement of undercover officers/informants from other agencies aside from FBI–DC Metro police and DHS. “At least 40 undercover informants…” pic.twitter.com/aNErkjDtAr — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2023

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email