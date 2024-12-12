NATO Chief Wants the West In a “Wartime Mindset” – Trump Will Be “Vehemently Opposed”

According to the AP, NATO Chief Mark Rutte [a globalist] said, “It is time to shift to a wartime mindset.” Rutte made his comments at a meeting on Thursday.

Rutte said a “wartime mindset” is needed to “prevent war.” In other words, he is saying War Is Peace.

This is a false belief highlighted by George Orwell in his book 1984. Orwell was off by forty years and wrong about nothing. He never knew how right he was.

Globalists, especially George Soros, want this war to further their Great Reset under the rule of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Ahead of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week, Ben Shapiro explained the organization’s history at The Daily Wire and how it evolved into its current entity. He said that the organization had little respect for representative democracy or liberty but wanted to impose top-down control.

He says:

“The World Economic Forum was first established in 1971, led by a German engineer, economist, and professor with a master’s from Harvard. His name was Klaus Schwab. Schwab was the originator of a theory of governance and markets he called stakeholder capitalism, defined in opposition to shareholder capitalism,” Shapiro said.

Shareholder capitalism is when businesses primarily focus on returns to investors, while stakeholder capitalism suggests that businesses should answer to the world at large.

“This philosophy, of course, means that those who control corporations ought to act as philosopher kings, answerable to no one but their own perceptions of moral duty. Unsurprisingly, this particular argument is attractive to those who love the idea of top-down command and control,” Shapiro said.

“In recent years, the WEF has pushed for a “Great Reset” of capitalism to transform industry in pursuit of the so-called fourth industrial revolution. This includes pushing the concepts of “social sustainability” and “environmental sustainability” onto global corporations. It’s a call to revolutionize the world and how it currently works, Shapiro explained.

“Almost certainly, the new revolution will look like top-down social engineering by the big brain, all in the name of smoothing out the bumps of technological change. Regulators will work hand-in-glove with big business to work out the rules for your life,” Shapiro explained.

How are we supposed to go to war without cheap energy, with a woke military, heavy debt, lots of enemies and many in this country thanks to open borders?

Iran-Israel Heating Up

Breitbart reports that Israel’s Army Radio reported Thursday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began preparing plans for Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear sites after destroying nearly 90% of Syria’s air defense capabilities, which had formerly protected Iran.

Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on air that Israel had destroyed 86% of Syria’s surface-to-air missile capability, among 500 other sites that the IDF had targeted since the fall of the Assad regime Sunday.

Newsweek says Israel will save the world. It could also start World War III. It’s a serious escalation and will encourage Iran to work harder and faster to build nukes. Most of their facilities are underground. Israel feels they can penetrate them.

Donald Trump Said Approving Long-Range Missiles Into Russia Is a Mistake

Donald Trump was named Time’s Man of the Year and gave them a wide-ranging interview. He said it was a mistake to green-light Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles into Russia.

Donald Trump said he will not “abandon” Ukraine amid its nearly three-year-long war — but called the Biden administration’s decision to green-light launching long-range missiles into Russia “the most dangerous thing.” “I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon,” the once and future president said after being pressed on his plans for Ukraine.

It’s a major escalation

“I think the most dangerous thing right now is what’s happening,” he went on later, “where [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky has decided, with the approval of, I assume, the president [Biden], to start shooting missiles into Russia.”

“I think that’s a major escalation; I think it’s a foolish decision. But I would imagine people are waiting until I get in before anything happens. I would imagine. I think that would be very smart to do that,” he added.

He Is Vehemently Opposed to Missiles Hundreds of Miles Into Russia

“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?” Trump asked.

“We’re just escalating this war and making it worse,” he declared. “That should not have been allowed to be done. Now they’re doing not only missiles, but they’re doing other types of weapons. And I think that’s a very big mistake, very big mistake.”

“The number of people dying is number one, not sustainable, and I’m talking on both sides,” the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president said. “It’s really an advantage to both sides to get this thing done.”

“I mean, he made, he made a lot of money. I’m not saying it’s a good thing, because he’s also suffered, but they are moving forward,” he assessed. “You know, this is a war that’s been — this is a tragedy. This is death that’s far greater than anyone knows. When the real numbers come out, you’re going to see numbers that you’re not going to believe.”

