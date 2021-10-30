26 NYC Firehouses Shuttered & It Will Be a Lot Worse by Monday

















Reportedly 26 FDNY firehouses are out of service over the vaccine mandate staff shortage. The communist mayor and the media claimed about 90% were vaxxed. It seems to me that they were lying to convince the firefighters everyone is getting vaxxed since it is not true.

The media also claims 88% of the NYPD are vaxxed but the union reports about one-third will be out of work on Monday.

The FDNY locked down 26 fire companies citywide Saturday morning because of staff shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Some officials say it is an an “unconscionable” move and it could have catastrophic consequences.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who represents Staten Island and Brooklyn, tweeted Saturday that five of the companies were in her district. She said it’s Mayor Bill de Blasio who could have blood on his hands.

“If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP!” she tweeted.

The media will try to blame the NYFD and NYPD but they are not to blame. This is a free country, or at least it used to be. Vaccinated individuals can catch and spread the illness. The illness is endemic. The only reason to push this mandate is for control.

No borough or income bracket were spared the closures, which included: Engine 55 in Lower Manhattan, Engine 234 in Crown Heights, Engine 231 in Brownsville, Ladder 128 in Long Island City, and Engine 158 and Ladder 78 in Richmond on Staten Island, according to information provided by Malliotakis and Councilman Joe Borelli who cited the Uniformed Firefighters Association, The NY Post reports.

According to my sources at the NYFD, the numbers are more like 65% vaxxed and double to triple the number of firehouses will be closed on Monday unless the communist backs down.

FDNY Spokesman Jim Long insisted the closings are not permanent, describing the companies as “temporarily out of service” and the situation “fluid” since its shifting firefighters to units where they were needed.

That’s a crock.

NYPD

At the same time, at least 24% and 33% of the NYPD are going to leave the job on Monday. They have been abused and defunded in what is now the hellhole of NY. They can go to another state. New York is just not that great. Crime is raging, it’s dirty, and the taxes are too damn high.

“There was no reason to rush this,” said DEA President Paul DiGiacomo, noting that the mandate could have a “devastating effect on public safety” if the department loses too many employees. DiGiacomo told the publication:

The only reason the mayor is rushing this is for his own political gain. He’s got intentions of running for governor and he has nothing to hang his hat on right now other than to say he has the most vaccinations in the country by forcing people to do it.

President of the Police Benevolent Association Pat Lynch said de Blasio’s mandate “sets the city up for a real crisis,” the Associated Press reported.

“Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, warned longer response times will ‘be a death sentence to some people,”’ the report stated.

There was no reason to do this at all. The latest studies show the vaccine antibodies can last for as little as two months. It’s nothing but the equivalent of a flu shot. A vaccinated person can get it and spread it. The latest peer-reviewed study in The Lancet found that there were slightly more vaccinated hospitalized than unvaccinated. It did say it reduces the seriousness of the illness, but not if it lasts two months.

Oh, and by the way, the Sanitation Department won’t meet the vax deadline either.

