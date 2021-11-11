28%er Kamala Harris Is Worried About Europe’s Border Crisis

















Kamala Harris is in Paris making fools of us. She actually told the Europeans they need stronger borders.

Hey, Kamala, border czarina, millions of anonymous people are pouring through OUR border.

Fox News: Kamala Harris is going to Europe to discuss THEIR border crisis, “but not the American border” crisis. pic.twitter.com/m2Ipkqhzak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2021

Kamala has spent more time in Europe than on our border. Actually, she hasn’t really been on the border – she was many miles away, meeting with a friendly congresswoman.

When she met with scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, she sort of tried to sound French.

“We campaign with the plan … the plan,” Harris said accentuating ‘the plan’ as if it’s how a French person would say it.

“The environment is such that we are expected to defend the plan,” Harris said. “Even when the first time we roll it out, there may be some glitches, and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again,” she added.

Kamala “Cringe” Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they’re toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

Kamala is unpopular because she is an awkward phony who lies. She couldn’t go beyond 0% in the Democrat primary. However, according to lightweight Jimmy Kimmel, people don’t like her because they are racist and sexist.

.@jimmykimmel: The reason @VP Harris is so unpopular is because Americans are sexist and racist pic.twitter.com/Bnhzpvvnrd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021

