Everyone But Alec Baldwin Is to Blame for the Death of the Woman He Killed

















The district attorney in the Baldwin accidental shooting death case, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said on “Good Morning America” that there were ‘so many levels of failures’ on the set.

The officials have someone new to blame for Halyna Hutchins death. Altwies said an “armorer mentor” to novice armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed provided the weapons [and the ammo?]. We haven’t heard from the mentor yet.

“’We still don’t know how they got on the set and how they got there I think will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision,” she said.

“It’s probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting because the moment of the shooting, we know that at least Mr. Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded, so it’s more how did that gun get loaded, what levels of failure happened and were those levels of failure criminal?’” the district attorney said.

Focus on what led up to it, not the shooter who killed her?

They want to hunt around for people to blame and there is plenty of blame to pass around, but Baldwin should have checked the gun himself. Of that, there is no doubt.

THERE WAS A MENTOR TO THE ARMORER

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was reportedly mentored by a gun expert listed as part of the crew of the fatal movie.

Producers for the film hired Seth Kenney, who owns a licensed weapon and prop rental company in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, as an “armorer mentor” for Gutierrez-Reed, according to a new report by the Los Angeles Times.

Jason Bowles, an attorney for Guttierez-Reed, told PEOPLE magazine Kenney was hired as an armorer mentor and that Kenney supplied the firearms and “most of the ammunition” for the set.

According to the Times, Kenney recommended Gutierrez-Reed, 24, for the job of armorer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film, according to one source the newspaper did not identify. He also reportedly supplied the guns used in the movie, including a Colt .45 that Baldwin used on Oct. 21 when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Times report says that information came from “six people familiar with the matter,” whom the newspaper did not identify.

Kenney has advised about weapons use before: he is listed as a “weapons consultant” on the 2015 Shia LaBeouf film Man Down on IMDb.

LAWSUIT INDICATES A GUN WASN’T CALLED FOR WHEN BALDWIN SHOT AND KILLED HALYNA HUTCHINS

I guess they have another person to blame. However, Baldwin should have checked the gun. A lawsuit by the chief electrician on the set indicates that the scene didn’t even need a gun.

Chief electrician Serge Svetnoy is suing the film’s producers (which include actor Alec Baldwin, who shot Hutchins), armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for negligence, which caused emotional distress, according to Rolling Stone.

Baldwin is faulted for not verifying the gun’s safety on his own. Furthermore, the lawsuit points out that the scene they were filming at the time reportedly did not need a gun, The New York Times reported.

