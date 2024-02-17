The U.S. & Soros Are Interfering in the Hungarian Elections

Isn’t it great that we live in a country with the most secure elections ever — one that respects free and fair elections? Just kidding.

The U.S. is trying to overthrow the Hungarian government with the help of George Soros. Joe Biden and George Soros are in lockstep. Hungary is opposed to open borders, which could be a problem for this administration.

Isn’t that a high crime and misdemeanor?

The Biden administration and leftist billionaire George Soros are tied at the hip, working in cahoots to undermine Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The U.S. Department of State entrusted Soros-funded Ökotárs Foundation and media watchdog Mérték Media Monitor to hand over $320,000 in taxpayer dollars to 15 media outlets critical of the pro-freedom Hungarian government, according to NGO and government documents. European Parliament elections take place from June 6 to June 9. Similarly, Hungary will hold local elections on June 9. Hungary-based political analyst András Lászlóand Rod Dreher spread the news in Jan. 27 posts on X.

László wrote that “left-wing NGOs announce which Hungarian media outlets will receive direct financing from the US Embassy. More than a DOZEN, a total of 15 media will receive US taxpayer money.” Echoing László, Dreher reacted to the news: “US taxpayers are funding anti government media in Hungary, a NATO ally.”

