2nd CNN Producer Accused of Pedophilia Is Named

















The videos and texts show a primetime producer at CNN fantasizing about sex acts with a child in graphic detail.

The source, who obtained evidence for authorities, came to Project Veritas after she was uncertain proper action would be taken.

The producer in question also solicited sexually explicit photos of the source’s underage daughter.

The source told Project Veritas she “felt disgusted” and was compelled to come forward, because “these people with power seem to get away with it.”

Project Veritas has reached out to CNN for comment and at this time we’re awaiting a response.

A second CNN producer, who could be a pedophile predator, has been exposed by Project Veritas and has now been named. Project Veritas has reached out to authorities with evidence. The producer’s name is Rick Saleeby. Saleeby is a producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper. CNN has not responded to Project Veritas.

In one text exchange, the producer tells the source how his fiancé’s daughter “was wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool,” before using graphic language to describe how he could see the outline of her private parts.

Other texts were too graphic and sickening to directly quote. The messages and videos were obtained by a woman who engaged in a sexual relationship with the producer in question for a decade.

Project Veritas’ first course of action was to reach out to authorities. Following that, we reached out to the mother of the children to ensure their safety. Project Veritas then reached out to his employer, CNN, to inform them of the situation and give them the opportunity to comment. CNN has not responded.

These revelations come on the heels of the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who was charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

