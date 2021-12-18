Military Warehouse In Italy That Stored Vaccines Was Burned Down (Videos)

















Italians are fed up with the totalitarianism in Italy and have rallied and rioted for months, but the rulers won’t relent on vaccine mandates. In Rawson, Argentina Government Palace and 15 other public buildings were set on fire! The people had enough!

The headquarters for the national gendarmerie (police) in Italy was set on fire by its own staff supposedly in protest of vaccine mandates costing Italians their jobs. Vaccines are stored in this building.

There were people in the building, jumping to escape. There are reports of injuries.

Beginning December 15, unjabbed workers were banned from working.

Italy: after the mandatory vaccination for all security forces is approved, the military warehouse where the vaccines were stored magically catches fire. pic.twitter.com/J0vybYC7Wl — Jack Slater (@JackSlaterPT) December 17, 2021

A man slides to safety:

#Italy Huge fire at Carabinieri barracks Salvo D’Acquisto in Rome. Video shows people jumping from windows at the blazing.Firefighters and medical personnel have rushed to the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown. @JohnRossomando @rnovoa @Neyrolles75 @Trecy_54 pic.twitter.com/LOYg5EPFWr — Rosanna (@RosannaMrtnz) December 15, 2021

⭕️#Italy/#Breaking: Huge Fire at Rome Barracks

There are videos on Social media showing people jumping from the barracks (we won’t share these ) pic.twitter.com/ZEauj15dJY — – (@L_Team10) December 15, 2021

Related















