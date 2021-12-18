Military Warehouse In Italy That Stored Vaccines Was Burned Down (Videos)

Italians are fed up with the totalitarianism in Italy and have rallied and rioted for months, but the rulers won’t relent on vaccine mandates. In Rawson, Argentina Government Palace and 15 other public buildings were set on fire! The people had enough!

The headquarters for the national gendarmerie (police) in Italy was set on fire by its own staff supposedly in protest of vaccine mandates costing Italians their jobs. Vaccines are stored in this building.

There were people in the building, jumping to escape. There are reports of injuries.

Beginning December 15, unjabbed workers were banned from working.

A man slides to safety:

 


