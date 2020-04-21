3 courageous governors open their states for business

The courageous governors of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee announced Monday they would allow for the reopening of some types of closed businesses.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said those businesses will be able to open by next week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said some businesses can reopen by this Monday at 5 p.m., and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that his state’s stay-at-home mandate would end by April 30.

GEORGIA

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced plans on Monday to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The shelter-in-place order will remain active until April 30, but he will allow indoor facilities like gyms, bowling alleys, and salons to reopen. They must still follow the safety rules.

On April 27, he will okay restaurants to reopen.

The “medically fragile” are being encouraged to remain home until May 13.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) also announced on Monday that he will not be extending the state’s stay-at-home order past April 30 and that businesses will be permitted to reopen next week, per The Tennessean.

Some local restrictions could remain in place, particularly in the state’s larger cities.

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said on Monday that some retail shopping facilities will be permitted to reopen that had previously been deemed “nonessential,” per The State.

There will be tighter occupancy limits and stores will abide by social distancing laws.

Facilities that involve close human contact including salons and gyms will remain closed.

Public health officials are worried that opening too soon will start a new wave of illnesses, but, the alternative is a disaster. We have 22 million out of work, food lines even in Boston, and oil just collapsed.

Dr. David Katz of Stanford made the case for herd immunity last night. Here’s a clip from the episode on ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin,’ a Fox News show.

Watch: