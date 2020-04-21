State governments want organizers of protests shut down, FB does it

Facebook will remove some posts organizing anti-stay-at-home protests being organized in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consulting with officials in those states, a company spokesperson told CNN Monday.

The protests run afoul of the states’ social distancing guidelines, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said.

It was only yesterday that Facebook said, “you don’t want tech companies determining the truth in politics.” Now they are saying they are censoring government protests on the order of governments.

This is the banning of free speech. It would never be approved at the Supreme Court level.

Full story from @donie: “Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” @andymstone said. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.” https://t.co/0Ni4pKxx0A — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2020

What the Protests Are About:

This ad just melted my face off pic.twitter.com/K3sSD7Q97M — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2020

Hitlerian Whitmer is also clueless:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “In World War II, there weren’t people lining up at the capitol to protest the fact that they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks, or to ration food.” pic.twitter.com/P42kreu3FV — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2020

Levin takes it on:

We Have a Right to Peacefully Protest It’s outrageous that the free press would side with a government that consistently oversteps its bounds. See more of Mark continuing to expose the fake news on an all new episode tonight on LevinTV! https://t.co/D9ovz3FUWI pic.twitter.com/hPWTU7jqoG — LevinTV (@LevinTV) April 20, 2020