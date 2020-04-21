State governments want organizers of protests shut down, FB does it

Facebook will remove some posts organizing anti-stay-at-home protests being organized in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consulting with officials in those states, a company spokesperson told CNN Monday.

The protests run afoul of the states’ social distancing guidelines, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said.

It was only yesterday that Facebook said, “you don’t want tech companies determining the truth in politics.” Now they are saying they are censoring government protests on the order of governments.

This is the banning of free speech. It would never be approved at the Supreme Court level.

What the Protests Are About:

Hitlerian Whitmer is also clueless:

Levin takes it on:

