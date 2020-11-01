3 days before election Dr. Fauci supports lockdown Joe’s approach

The White House slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leader of the President’s task force after he ”played politics” just three days before the election.

“It’s unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

THE POLITICAL GAMESMANSHIP

The Washington Post paraphrased a quote from Fauci who spoke about both campaigns, giving senile Joe the nod:

Fauci said former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective. ”Trump, ” Fauci said, is “looking at it from a different perspective.” He said that perspective was “the economy and reopening the country.”

When did President Trump not take this seriously? He shut down travel from China in January and followed all of Fauci’s suggestions until recently when the economy called out for opening up. It’s not just the economy. The lockdowns don’t work to stop the virus. If they worked, we wouldn’t see surges in Ireland, Wales, and other nations that shut down completely.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Allergy, continued:

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci said. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Fauci complained the White House Coronavirus Task Force was a lessened influence in the White House, fearing that “right now, the public health aspect of the task force has diminished greatly.”

That’s one issue that really bothers him. He doesn’t like outsider Dr. Atlas having the President’s ear.

The White House spokesperson Deere said Fauci should keep his comments private since he is on the task force.

“As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he’s not done that, instead choosing to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President’s opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp,” Deere concluded.

Fauci said he would keep talking but has to be careful, or his appearances will be limited.

LOCKDOWN JOE

Joe Biden has indicated that he will shut down the United States again, and Dr. Fauci has suggested it is his preference. Fauci praised the approach used by the tyrannical New Zealand Prime Minister and the tyrants in Victoria.

Watch:

The country has turned a corner. We know better how to treat this virus that China foisted on the world. A vaccine is also coming soon.

While cases are up, partly due to increased testing, hospitalizations and deaths continue to go down.

Dr. Scott Atlas does not support endless severe lockdowns:

“Leaders who dare advocate for policies that lower mortality for high-risk pop’ns, but allow economic activity for others, are shamed by so-called experts without the relevant expertise.”https://t.co/S2BxtSAJEU — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 1, 2020

Lockdown tragedy in DC schools: Minority kids fall way behind. Distance learning is a failure.

But no, listen to media’s favorite public health experts – test asymptomatics, isolate them, stop in-person schools. My God. #StopTheMadness #OpenSchools https://t.co/qWDyK7af9x — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 31, 2020

New interview. Lockdowns, facts, frauds … if you can’t handle truth, use a mask to cover your eyes and earshttps://t.co/a68FVA5OJa #FactsMatter #LockdownsKill — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 31, 2020

NO MORE LOCKDOWNS