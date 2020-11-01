Antifa & BLM beat up patrons in restaurants, bars, at their homes in Vancouver

Antifa and Black Lives Matter tore through residential areas, restaurants, and bars, beating up patrons, smashing windows, and hurling insults at police in Vancouver, Washington last night. The excuse is a black man was shot by an officer but the man’s family pleaded for no violence.

The man, Kevin Peterson, was shot dead this week by deputies after firing rounds at them during a chase. His social media is filled w/posts glorifying violent criminality. He was a criminal.

They confronted some people at their homes.

Most traveled from Portland to do this.

I just watched a segment of Fox & Friends and two of their interviewers were in a restaurant in Asbury Park, NJ and one man said he was voting for Biden to bring back peace and civility. Don’t people realize this is all Democrat? All this hate and violence is coming from the left.

Watch:

ANTIFA and BLM last night in Vancouver Washington. They are as annoying as advertised. pic.twitter.com/DquLT2nulo — Nick Allen (@NickStixx) October 31, 2020

#Vancouver #Washington

Several Antifa-BLM rioters throw projectiles towards this building in Vancouver, WA; shattering several of its windows. pic.twitter.com/uziojj8tQe — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 1, 2020

“Burn it down!” Large mob of BLM-antifa from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash. They’ve attacked bar patrons on the way & confronted people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/xhi3jUJS25 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

They brutally jumped this man earlier in #Vancouver Washington. He was on the ground and a group of people kicked him repeatedly. https://t.co/Wg2XdDHwFh pic.twitter.com/lzT01wFNfF — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

BLM-antifa from Portland attack Vancouver, Wash. residents during their march through the city. pic.twitter.com/TkgnMjLUzX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters stole flags from the Washington State Patrol building in Vancouver, Wash. and lit them on fire. They chant about burning every precinct to the ground. #antifa pic.twitter.com/bQIvamwxvY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020