3 Dead, 6 Injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI

A school shooting today occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. A juvenile shooter, a student at the school, killed two people. Six students were transported to the hospital. The shooter was found dead, possibly by his own hand. Reportedly, the police did not fire their weapons.

The suspect killed a teacher and a teenaged student. Injuries range from minor to life-threatening. Two are in danger of death.

The shooting was “confined to one space,” but it’s not clear if it was a classroom or hallway, the chief said.

The shooter was a student at the school. The gender and age of the student were not released. We’re playing that game again.

Law enforcement has been in touch with the parents of the suspected shooter, police said.

Madison first responders were able to get quickly to the Christian school and render first-aid to shooting victims because they were in a nearby first responder training center. Antifa and the far-left violently oppose training centers like these, calling them “cop cities.”

#BREAKING: Four hours after the Wisconsin Christian school shooting, police are still BLATANTLY REFUSING to disclose the “gender” of the shooter We’re all thinking the same thing, aren’t we? pic.twitter.com/zoBpc26B8s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 16, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email