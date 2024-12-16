Biden Union Deal: 49K Federal Workers Can Work at Home

To protect federal workers from having to go into the office to work, Joe Biden signed an agreement until October 25, 2029, allowing 49,000 people to sit home and allegedly work. They can goof off at home instead of in the office.

The deal was reached earlier this month as part of that easy transition the Bidenistas planned for Donald Trump.

Anything these clowns do can be outdone.

President-elect Trump on Monday indicated that he plans to push back on the agreement that would allow tens of thousands of federal workers to remain in a hybrid work arrangement with telework through 2029.

“We’re talking about a friendly takeover, a friendly transition as they like to say, this is a friendly transition, and it is,” Trump said at a press conference. “But there are two events that took place that I think are very terrible.”

“One is that if people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed, and somebody in the Biden administration gave a five-year waiver of that. So that for five years, people don’t have to come back into the office,” Trump said. “It involved 49,000 people for five years. They don’t have to go. They just signed this thing. It’s ridiculous. So, it was like a gift to a union, and we’re going to obviously be in court to stop it.”

Bidenistas are filling up the courts with Marxist kooks as we speak. In fact, DC is full of them already.

It’s really not a friendly transition. The administration is being sabotaged in every imaginable way.

