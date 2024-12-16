Man Outside Pentagon Had a Loaded Gun, Glock Switch, Pot

On Thursday, according to the arrest affidavit, a man was arrested outside the Pentagon after attempting to flee from Pentagon police officers while carrying a loaded firearm and a device that could modify the weapon into a fully automatic firearm.

On December 7, 2024, at approximately 1448 hours, an individual later identified as KALEEL MALCOLM AGBE, who was driving a black Mercedes A220 4MATIC bearing Maryland license plates (2GJ570 I), was stopped by Pentagon Police Officers on the Pentagon Reservation, located in Arlington, Virginia, within the Eastern District of Virginia, for using a handheld communication device, i.e., a cellphone, while operating a motor vehicle, the, the criminal complaint stated.

While conducting the traffic stop, they could smell marijuana. Nagbe became nervous and tried to flee.

He Had 14 Pounds of Marijuana, a Loaded gun, a Glock Switch in His Underwear

The arresting officer described what happened next. “Once secured, officers conducted a search of NAGBE and discovered a loaded greenish brown Glock 26 with black grip tape around the handle, with serial number “BSMB805” on the barrel, slide, and lower frame. When Pentagon Police Officers ran the registration on this serial number, no results returned for the gun. The gun was fitted with an all-black automatic selector switch on the backplate of the slide, as shown below, which I know, based on my training and experience, individuals affix to semi-automatic handguns to render them fully automatic. The gun was loaded with a full 16-round magazine and an extra round in the chamber. The magazine was loaded with ten full metal jacket 9mm bullets, one frangible 9mm bullet, and six 9mm hollow point bullets. The gun has this marking: “Made in Austria, Glock Inc. Smyrna, GA,” the Affidavit stated.

They also discovered 14 pounds of marijuana.

Pentagon Police Offers ran a criminal history check on AGBE and learned that on April 21, 2023, NAGBE was convicted of possession of a firearm (minor) in Montgomery County, Maryland. He was sentenced to a 5-year term of imprisonment, all but 367 days of which was suspended, and five years of probation.

There is no evidence that Nagbe was going to use the gun in the Pentagon, but the charges are serious. However, there is no evidence he wasn’t either.

The judge was going to release him on his own recognizance, but the prosecutors objected, and he is detained until trial.

