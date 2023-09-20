AG Clown World! Merrick Garland Testifies That He Knows Nothing

If ever there was a weasel politician parading around as a neutral law enforcement head, it would be Attorney General Merrick Garland. He knows nothing, he’s not aware, he evades answering questions, and he can’t comment on individuals because it’s dangerous. Garland claims he only works for the American people.

They didn’t turn him down. They just wouldn’t work with him in any way.

Mr. Gaetz: “You said [David Weiss] had complete authority, but he’d already been turned down. He wanted to bring an action in D.C., and the US Attorney there said, ‘No, you can’t’ — and then you go tell the U.S. Senate, under oath, that he has complete authority?!”

AG Garland: “No one had the authority to turn him down — they could refuse to partner with him!”

Mr. Weiss is in charge.

What does he know? Weiss is in charge!

I know nothing!

“Are you investigating who leaked the information that appeared in The Washington Post on October 6, 2022, about the Hunter Biden investigation?”

AG GARLAND: “Uh, I don’t know the answer.”



I don’t know of anybody talking to the White House.

Biden AG Merrick Garland: “No one that I know of has spoken to the White House about the Hunter Biden case — of course not!”



Garland is not aware and won’t answer the question.

Asked if he spoke with David Weiss about Hunter Biden, Garland said he, Garland, promised he “would not interfere.”

He wouldn’t answer the question, yet he claimed he did.

No Comment!

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Hunter Biden is selling art to pay for his $15000 rent in Malibu. How can you guarantee that the people buying that art aren’t doing so to gain favor with the President?”

AG Garland: “Not gonna comment.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Not gonna comment. Not gonna investigate.”

AG Garland: “That’s right.”

He is working for YOU!

He says he’s working for the American people. He hunts down Catholics, parents at Board meetings, and Grandmas who paraded in the Capitol and drags Republicans out of bed to raid their homes while CNN films.

Let’s fire him. I don’t want him working for me anymore.

