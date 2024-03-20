3-Judge Panel Blocks TX Immigration Law Again

A federal appeals court on Tuesday night ordered that a new Texas immigration law be paused within hours of the Supreme Court, saying it could temporarily take effect.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split 2-1 in saying in a brief order that the measure, known as Senate Bill 4, should be blocked.

The state law would allow police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the border from Mexico and impose criminal penalties. It would also empower state judges to order people to be deported to Mexico.

Democrats want open borders more than the safety of Americans.

The radical progressives, euphemistically called immigration rights activists, were alarmed and went judge-shopping immediately.

The Supreme Court did put the onus on the Appeals Court.

“If a decision does not issue soon, the applicants may return to this court,” conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in a separate opinion, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Are they okay with the invasion?

Related