Judge Grants Trump & Co-Defendants an Immediate Review

Judge McAfee, who oversaw the case to remove Fani Willis from the Georgia RICO case, has granted an immediate “certificate of immediate review” of Fani Willis’s disqualification.

The hearing will look into the possible removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over potentially perjuring herself under oath.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted a “certificate of immediate review” to Trump’s attorneys, indicating that their motion to disqualify Willis “is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had,” according to a legal online filing.

Willis and her team can petition an appeals court to overturn McAfee’s decision.

Judge McAfee also said he will continue moving through pretrial motions while a review of Willis’ qualifications remains pending.

“The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing,” he wrote.

Last week, she was told to recuse herself or take her boyfriend Nathan Wade off the case. She chose to take Wade off the case.

As far as perjury, if convicted, those are felonies. She claimed she hired Wade before their relationship began. There is evidence that she lied. A former friend and Wade’s former partner said the affair preceded Wade’s hiring.

She could be disbarred and kicked out of office for perjury. A Georgia panel explores the possibility that prosecutors are not executing their oaths of office [Soros prosecutors].

If the case continues past the election, Donald Trump could dismiss the two federal cases against him and indefinitely postpone the local cases in Georgia and New York.

According to a CNN analyst, the Georgia case could effectively be dead, for what that is worth.

BREAKING: Judge grants “certificate of immediate review” in the #FaniWillis disqualification motion This means the Court of Appeals has to also approve, but it’s likely to be allowed The issue is too important pic.twitter.com/Ot6DQ21DBM — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 20, 2024

Related