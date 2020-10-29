3 killed, 2 decapitated in church in France after heresy threat

At least three people are dead — including a man and a woman who were decapitated. According to reports, several others were injured in France by a knife-wielding man who attacked them Thursday at Basilica de Notre Dame in the southern city of Nice. One man is in critical condition.

One of those killed was a church warden, and the woman was attending a mass.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the attack occurred in the Notre Dame church and that police had detained the assailant. He said via Twitter on Thursday that the suspect had been arrested, before adding the city had “paid too heavy a price in the same way as our country in recent years.”

According to reports, the man, who was taken to a hospital, was believed to be acting alone. He continued to shout, ‘Allahu Akbar’ as police arrested him.

How can they possibly know he was acting alone that quickly that the man was acting alone?

According to the Mayor of Nice, “The terrorist shouted Allahu Akbar at the time of the attack.” This is believed to be a terror attack.

BREAKING – Terror attack Nice (France): – 3 deaths

– 1 woman beheaded inside the church of Notre-Damme in Nice

– attacker shot down Mayor of Nice: “The terrorist shouted Allah-u-Akbar at the time of the attack” pic.twitter.com/WeTFCUEM3g — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) October 29, 2020

🔴 #Alert – A terrorist knife attack just took place in Notre-Dame Basilica in #Nice. At least two people reportedly killed one of whom would have been beheaded or slaughtered. 🙏 #SOSChrétiensdOrient learns the news with great sadness and invites you to pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/nxUpXw2SAz — SOS Chrétiens d’Orient (@SOSCdOrient) October 29, 2020

THE FRENCH WERE THREATENED OVER HERESY

Anyone who is perceived to have abused Allah or his messenger will, sooner or later, meet the fate of Kamlesh Tiwari or Samuel Paty. It may take a week, a month, a year, a decade; but it will happen. My views on @TimesNow.#ImranIslamophobiaLie pic.twitter.com/UjdioqkRPb — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) October 26, 2020

AN ATTACK IN NICE 13 DAYS AGO

The attack comes as the nation is still reeling from the recent beheading of middle school teacher Samuel Paty, 47, 13 days ago in Paris by a man of Chechen origin who said he wanted to punish him for showing students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Nice was attacked in July 2016 when a terrorist drove a 19-tonne truck into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day on the famous Promenade des Anglais, killing 86 people and injuring 458 others. The driver Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian living in France, was shot and killed by police.

After the killing of Paty at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on 16 October, Macron said France was engaged in an “existential” battle against Islamist fundamentalism.

His comments and support for the publication of controversial caricatures of the Prophet by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo have sparked angry protests across the Muslim world, with pictures of the president burned and calls for a boycott of French goods.

Now that the USA is lawless and Joe Biden promises to continue in the same vein, what will become of the USA? We have terrorists here in the United States.