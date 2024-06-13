3-Minutes of Democrats Demanding Jail for Defying a Subpoena

Good News! Democrats agree that defying a congressional subpoena means that you belong in jail and that no one is above the law. That, of course, must carry over to Attorney General Merrick Garland as the top law enforcement officer in the land.

No One Is Above the Law Except Dems

He will not respond to a congressional subpoena, a crime for which Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were declared criminals. Garland will not turn over the audio of Joe Biden’s interview with Robert Hur. DOJ investigator Hur said he should not be indicted for his document theft because he’s an elderly man with a poor memory. The DOJ has already admitted to altering the transcript.

Garland said they have “made it clear” they will not turn over the audio. He was found in contempt of Congress. What now? Is Garland above the law?

Democrats agree the punishment should be prison:

OFFICIAL: The House has now held Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress. Here are three minutes of Democrats, Never-Trump Republicans and the media assuring us that defying a congressional subpoena means that you belong in jail and that no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/LUsFHtNHZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2024

