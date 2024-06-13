AOC Threatens Constitutionalist Justices and Democracy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants Congress to seize control of a separate and independent branch of government. She wants a dictatorship, and we almost have one.

“Yeah, well, I mean, of course, Justice Alito’s position is laughable in this,” AOC says. “This idea that he can be and that the court should be accountable to nobody. And that’s the only person that they should be accountable to are themselves. This kind of scout’s promise sort of set up for how we should be.”

She continues. “Having ethics standards for the most, the highest and most consequential court in the land, it is completely unacceptable. And not only is it unacceptable not to have any one of our co-equal branches accountable to the others is paving the path to authoritarianism tyranny, the abuse of power in the United States.

“And it is structurally completely unsustainable, and so it is not a question on, of, if Congress has jurisdiction and power over the Supreme Court. It is what power are we going to exercise in order to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue record.”

I know Sentinel readers know they would never suggest this if they were in the majority. They never have. Democrats can’t stand not having all the power of government. She even mentions that the Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of government. They are not unaccountable. They are accountable to the people in their decision-making. New rulings and constitutional amendments can address their rulings. Congress can pass laws that counteract their rulings if they so choose.

Democrats manufactured ethics “crimes” against the Constitutionalist Justices, and if they can’t get them to recuse, they plan to influence their decisions with these threats.

She wants to save democracy by destroying the Constitution and our Constitutional Republic. AOC is a communist and a serious threat to democracy.

AOC: If Congress can’t “rein in” the Supreme Court, then we are heading towards “authoritarianism, tyranny and the abuse of power.” “It’s not a question if congress has jurisdiction over the Supreme Court, it is what power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally… pic.twitter.com/H4tmMlznmG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2024

