3 Murdered, Including a Reporter and a Child, 2 Critically Injured in Killing Spree

A 24-year-old TV reporter for Spectrum News was shot and killed yesterday while covering the crime scene of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered in that location in the morning.

The reporter Dylan Lyons was engaged and only four years out of college.

The woman’s killer, 19-year-old suspect Keith Melvin Moses, returned to the location to kill the reporter and critically injure the photojournalist. He then went into a nearby house, killed a 9-year-old girl, and critically injured her mother.

The news station said the reporter and photographer were shot inside their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Lyons died, and Walden remains in critical condition.

According to Spectrum News 13, Lyons is a University of Central Florida graduate. He joined the news station in July 2022.

His obituary is already posted. He was described as a dedicated reporter who loved the community.

“He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved what he did,” said Spectrum Sports 360 reporter and friend Josh Miller. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.”

Imagine an obituary for this innocent young man who thought yesterday would be just like any other day until a monster appeared.

Yesterday, award-winning reporter at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Dylan Lyons, was murdered in a mass shooting in Pine Hills. Dylan was a loving acting father for his niece and nephew and was only 24 years old. This is part of a video that he made for https://t.co/PryBHGVePG… https://t.co/TMX8r9xDDb pic.twitter.com/LSWOHagBjk — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 23, 2023

Say a prayer for Jesse Walden this morning. The News 13 photojournalist was critically injured in the shooting that killed his colleague Dylan Lyons Wednesday. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/S9p2x8Tajf — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) February 23, 2023

Moses is a criminal with a significant rap sheet, including gun charges.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum 13 News, released the following statement:

Following the shooting death of a member of our Spectrum News 13 crew, our parent company, Charter Communications, has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/oiL4nqLT3E — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

Moses smirked as he was arrested.

Saddening doesn’t describe what Spectrum News 13 is going through tonight in Pine Hills, Florida… Sickening is what we feel now, more than ever. We are a nation sick with violence. Orlando 🩸 pic.twitter.com/PYsd5v4SEi — The Astute Galoot ™️➿ (@TheAstuteGaloot) February 23, 2023

