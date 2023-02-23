3 Murdered, Including a Reporter and a Child, 2 Critically Injured in Killing Spree

By
M Dowling
-
2
21

A 24-year-old TV reporter for Spectrum News was shot and killed yesterday while covering the crime scene of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered in that location in the morning.

The reporter Dylan Lyons was engaged and only four years out of college.

Suspect Keith Moses, only 19 and a career criminal

The woman’s killer, 19-year-old suspect Keith Melvin Moses, returned to the location to kill the reporter and critically injure the photojournalist. He then went into a nearby house, killed a 9-year-old girl, and critically injured her mother.

The news station said the reporter and photographer were shot inside their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Lyons died, and Walden remains in critical condition.

According to Spectrum News 13, Lyons is a University of Central Florida graduate. He joined the news station in July 2022.

His obituary is already posted. He was described as a dedicated reporter who loved the community.

“He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved what he did,” said Spectrum Sports 360 reporter and friend Josh Miller. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.”

Imagine an obituary for this innocent young man who thought yesterday would be just like any other day until a monster appeared.
Dylan Lyons

Moses is a criminal with a significant rap sheet, including gun charges.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum 13 News, released the following statement:

Moses smirked as he was arrested.

Keith Moses


2 Comments
ontoiran
ontoiran
6 seconds ago

Sickening is what we feel now, more than ever. We are a nation sick with violence.”
we are a nation sick with a low iq, no impulse control, violent, resentful, entitled, lazy, greedy, demanding cancer

John Vieira
John Vieira
25 minutes ago

They DO walk among us….

