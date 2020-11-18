3 NYPD wounded during ‘peaceful protests’ reminds de Blasio of song ‘Imagine’

Two members of the NYPD were shot in Brooklyn overnight Monday and another officer stabbed in the neck as protesters defied an 8 pm curfew imposed by the dork Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The melee unfolded when a suspect approached a cop on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said,” reports the New York Post.

The communist mayor said the violent situation reminded him of John Lennon’s communist manifesto anthem ‘Imagine.’ but, he didn’t mean to make light of it.

No, this is not a meme, it really happened.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “I don’t mean to make light of this but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.” pic.twitter.com/ElerZgB2y3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020