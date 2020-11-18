NYC’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree 2020! Thank Mayor de Blasio!

New York City workers mostly destroyed the tree as they struggled to erect the traditional tourist attraction. This happens annually under Mayor Bill de Blasio — I mean the tree destruction.
Once it’s decorated it won’t look as bad.
What is this, a joke? This is the Rockefeller Christmas tree for 2020. It depicts @NYCMayor‘s city as it stands today: broken, empty, drained of its life, by failed leadership and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/1S0qyIbmE1
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 18, 2020
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
It looked great when it left.
See you soon, NYC! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/j5k6vYJGvS
— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 12, 2020
We’ll smoke a Tarrlyton under the festive tree after a round of Brawndo at the Time Masheen vending machine. Any leftover Brawndo will be dumped at the base of the tree so it gets some electrolytes.
An extra big ass ham is on order for Christmas but we have to check with the local health and sanitation czar to see if it is trans friendly.
Forward! Yes we can…be Zimbabwe.