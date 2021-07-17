3 of the maskless Dems who fled Texas with beer now have COVID

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Three of the unmasked Texas Democrats who fled — so they wouldn’t have to do their jobs and to petition to kill the filibuster — now have COVID. They were fully vaccinated.

They got buzzed on beer too while getting paid:

At least 58 Democratic state representatives traveled maskless on their own private planes at an expense of $100,000, while American taxpayers are forced by the TSA to travel on airlines with masks on even if vaccinated.

They met with Chuck U Schumer and cackling Kamala. They better isolate for ten days.

These people are literally killing people to quote Joe Biden!


