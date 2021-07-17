Misinformation’s trending! DC Politburo must be banned everywhere

















“Misinformation” is trending on Twitter and the responses say it all. The despotic White House wants to censor Americans on their social media platforms and even in their text messages. However, the consensus is that most of the misinformation comes out of the White House and the MSM>

Memes and speculation are unacceptable to the DC politburo as they wave their hammer and sickle over our free speech.

If you check out the responses on Twitter, it is clear no one really thinks the government or social media platforms are good judges of information.

Dr. Fauci, Jen Psaki, and Joe Biden come up a lot as purveyors of misinformation (see responses below), along with CNN and other outlets. They should be banned from all social media platforms for spreading so much misinformation.

They are self-appointed ministers of truth by what authority? What are the rules, definitions, and who is going to censor?

Remember how they lied about the Hunter Biden laptop? How many stories have they told us about COV and the vaccine that haven’t held true? The government now suddenly realizes COV might have started in the Wuhan lab that studies the bat COV viruses with gain-of-function research?

CHECK OUT THE RESPONSES

Centralizing oversight of permissible online speech in the hands of a few partisan bureaucrats will certainly NEVER backfire later! — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 16, 2021

This person needs to be banned from all social media platforms for spreading misinformation. She might get people killed. https://t.co/CJSb6fIj2E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2021

If you trust the Biden WH to decree what is “misinformation,” these claims have been deemed as such: * COVID is transmitted human-to-human (Jan 2020) * You should wear masks to protect against COVID (March 2020) * It’s possible COVID leaked from the Wuhan lab (all of 2020). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

Under the White House’s new social media ideal (where WH can help dictate who should be thrown off of platforms to the platforms) will they ban from social all those in government/media who told us Russia Collision was real for 3 years? Was that not MISINFORMATION?

Their rules! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 17, 2021

More misinformation for the White House and Facebook to tackle: https://t.co/j5Qi9KTFiW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2021

Misinformation. Block this on social media. https://t.co/m7rFVueQsz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2021

Let’s be clear: drug use kills far more young Americans than Covid EVER will. So by the White House’s logic, it should be telling Reddit and Twitter and Facebook to censor “misinformation” about opioids. Is that the country we want? The answer for speech is more speech. Always. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 17, 2021

FAUCI’S A FOUNT OF MISINFORMATION

Take a cruise, don’t go anywhere,

Don’t let the virus hold you back, uh, no, lockdown [and destroy businesses and schools]. The border — not my problem, just CPAC and Trump rallies are my problem.

Masks are worthless, oh, wait I was lying

We’re reaching herd immunity, oh no, I lied again, we reach it at 70-90%

Let’s do a quick walk down memory lane of the government’s COVID ‘misinformation’ (2020): ▶️ Fauci: COVID risk ‘miniscule’

▶️ Fauci: ‘Skip masks unless contagious’

▶️’15 days to slow the spread’

▶️ Harris on vaccines: ‘If Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it’ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 17, 2021

MISINFORMATION IS ANYTHING THAT MAKES THE POLITBURO LOOK BAD AND POLITICAL DISSIDENTS LOOK GOOD

When the Biden Administration pushes to censor “misinformation,” this is exactly what they mean—true stories that make Joe Biden look bad. https://t.co/7sMnGZygxD — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 17, 2021

Only the January 6th riot was bad!

Calling the pictures below mostly peaceful protests is misinformation pic.twitter.com/gVuOGhJtMU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 17, 2021

90% OF WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT TRUMP IS FALSE

90% of the media only reported negative stories about Donald Trump.

Can you imagine if social media banned misinformation against President Trump the last 4 years

He would have won all 50 States

last November — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 17, 2021

MSM NEEDS TO BE BANNED EVERYWHERE

No one spreads more misinformation than our government and their minions in the MSM. Pass it on. — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀 (@SarcasmStardust) July 17, 2021

So much misinformation that I’m literally shaking.

Really hoping the government does something about this.pic.twitter.com/0RgLObGTVU — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 17, 2021

‘Found the misinformation’! CNN segment warns how ‘delta variant is coming for our children’ https://t.co/bibVmIEiny — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 17, 2021

