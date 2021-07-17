Misinformation’s trending! DC Politburo must be banned everywhere

By
M. Dowling
-
1

“Misinformation” is trending on Twitter and the responses say it all. The despotic White House wants to censor Americans on their social media platforms and even in their text messages. However, the consensus is that most of the misinformation comes out of the White House and the MSM>

Memes and speculation are unacceptable to the DC politburo as they wave their hammer and sickle over our free speech.

If you check out the responses on Twitter, it is clear no one really thinks the government or social media platforms are good judges of information.

Dr. Fauci, Jen Psaki, and Joe Biden come up a lot as purveyors of misinformation (see responses below), along with CNN and other outlets. They should be banned from all social media platforms for spreading so much misinformation.

They are self-appointed ministers of truth by what authority? What are the rules, definitions, and who is going to censor?

Remember how they lied about the Hunter Biden laptop? How many stories have they told us about COV and the vaccine that haven’t held true? The government now suddenly realizes COV might have started in the Wuhan lab that studies the bat COV viruses with gain-of-function research?

CHECK OUT THE RESPONSES

FAUCI’S A FOUNT OF MISINFORMATION
  • Take a cruise, don’t go anywhere,
  • Don’t let the virus hold you back, uh, no, lockdown [and destroy businesses and schools]. The border — not my problem, just CPAC and Trump rallies are my problem.
  • Masks are worthless, oh, wait I was lying
  • We’re reaching herd immunity, oh no, I lied again, we reach it at 70-90%

MISINFORMATION IS ANYTHING THAT MAKES THE POLITBURO LOOK BAD AND POLITICAL DISSIDENTS LOOK GOOD

Only the January 6th riot was bad!

90% OF WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT TRUMP IS FALSE

90% of the media only reported negative stories about Donald Trump.

MSM NEEDS TO BE BANNED EVERYWHERE


