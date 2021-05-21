Maskless Pelosi fines maskless Republicans

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Speaker Pelosi fined maskless Republicans $500. The next fine will be $2500. Brian Mast said he’s not wearing the mask any longer. Republicans need to take this to court. Pelosi is just doing this for political points. Everything Pelosi does is to score political points.

She said she had to fine them because she doesn’t know who had the vaccine.

Speaker Pelosi said, “Are they all vaccinated?”

Last week, vaccinated people were still in danger of getting COVID but this week, vaccines work. Democrats politicized science, and it’s being done to control at this point. There is no scientific reason for what is going on.

She is a fraud, fining Republican members of Congress for going maskless while she goes maskless.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. The pimpstress Mack Mama will collect the fines or you will be taken out back and roughed up a little bit.
    A hammer and sickle or yellow star hecho en China facemask!? Yes we can.

Leave a Reply