Maskless Pelosi fines maskless Republicans



















Speaker Pelosi fined maskless Republicans $500. The next fine will be $2500. Brian Mast said he’s not wearing the mask any longer. Republicans need to take this to court. Pelosi is just doing this for political points. Everything Pelosi does is to score political points.

She said she had to fine them because she doesn’t know who had the vaccine.

Speaker Pelosi said, “Are they all vaccinated?”

Last week, vaccinated people were still in danger of getting COVID but this week, vaccines work. Democrats politicized science, and it’s being done to control at this point. There is no scientific reason for what is going on.

.@BrianMastFL after Nancy Pelosi slapped him with a $500 fine for not wearing a mask on the House floor: “I’m not wearing a mask anymore and that’s just it.” pic.twitter.com/SuzLlze9uC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 21, 2021

She is a fraud, fining Republican members of Congress for going maskless while she goes maskless.

.@SpeakerPelosi is fining members for not wearing masks on the House floor. Here she is maskless with her fellow Democrats in a crowded room. It’s not about health. It’s about control. pic.twitter.com/vkKGOsBMez — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 20, 2021

