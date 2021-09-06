3-star general thanks US troops, only they’re British

















This weekend, US Army Lt. General Maria Gervais — a 3-star general — tweeted a photo of what she thought were US troops and thanked them for their efforts. She spelled heroes like the sandwich.

The problem is that the troops she thought were US military, were actually British.

“This picture is worth 1000 words — thanks to these American hero’s [sic]. #Grateful,” she said as she missed the British uniforms and weapons.

Oh, well, it’s nice she was grateful, but it doesn’t make one feel confident in these new generals.

Lieutenant General Maria Gervais thinks these are American troops. They’re not. They’re British. pic.twitter.com/wgDB1mh90S — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 4, 2021

The Brits politely thanked her. Embarrassing!

This was a tough dangerous mission — couldn’t have done it without you and all our partners. Apologize up front for mistake — LTG Gervais (@TradocDCG) September 4, 2021

