Dems preparing to push through radical socialist bills

















Floundering, feckless Joe Biden is quickly heading for his inevitable implosion and Democrats are racing to get their far-left agenda through while they still can.

Joe Manchin announced that he opposes shoving radical agenda items through reconciliation, and despite that, Democrats have decided to move ahead with the entire agenda.

The only way it gets through is if they bypass the filibuster which requires 60 votes to pass major legislation. They only have 51 at best.

Democrat leadership is now demanding that the filibuster be lifted, but only for ‘important’ issues, like our constitutional rights. House Majority Whip James Clyburn announced today that “the filibuster ought not to apply to anything akin to a constitutional issue.” He has been saying that for months.

Every radical bill could be pass under those standards.

Clyburn made the comment in reaction to the Texas Heartbeat Act which bans elective abortions after a heartbeat is detected.

Clyburn and other Leftists want to block Texas and other states from protecting the unborn. They want to overrule state laws but the filibuster is stopping them. Under Clyburn’s plan, because abortion is a “constitutional right,” Democrats would be able to bypass the 60-vote threshold and push through anti-life legislation.

The same applies to gun control. The Left has been trying to impose a new gun ban on the American people for decades. The only thing stopping them is the filibuster. With Clyburn’s new idea implemented, Democrats would be able to ban as many guns as they desire.

The Left will do the same with immigration, claiming it’s a human right to come in illegally. They’ll use the “Clyburn Rule” to push through new restrictions on free speech. They want to destroy voting integrity, so that too is on the chopping block.

There are those who wanted it lifted to mandate vaccines.

God help us if they get that filibuster lifted.

