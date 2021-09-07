State almost got rescuers & family killed, then took credit for saving them

















Hero Cory Mills and his team were able to save a Texas family from the Taliban and bring them home. It took two weeks and several life-threatening attempts.

Then, the US State Department had the unmitigated gall to disgracefully take credit for the rescue – the ‘facilitation.’

“Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country,” the State Department official told CNN.

The official confirmed that these are the first four Americans that “we’ve facilitated in this manner” since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. They are a woman and her three children from Amarillo, Texas, according to Rep. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, who has been assisting an American non profit-funded group of former special forces, military, contractors, and others who are working to get Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders out of Afghanistan.

Mullin told CNN he had spoken with the woman multiple times Monday, including before and after she had exited Afghanistan.

That’s particularly disgusting since Cory Mills and his family risked their lives to save them without help from State.

The State Department has continually blocked rescue teams from bringing out stranded Americans and SIVs, putting their lives in danger.

Rep. Ronny Jackson praised Cory Mills and the other patriots who risked their lives to save the family. When he saw the CNN article, it made him want to “puke.”

“This article makes me want to PUKE! The State Dept didn’t do a damn thing for these people for 12 days except almost get them killed repeatedly. I know, because my office and the team on the ground led by Cory Mills & @RepMullin facilitated their escape every step of the way,” Jackson tweeted.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin tweeted about the article, “This is a flat-out lie. The Biden Administration abandoned them. Let’s be clear, it was our team of patriots who worked around the clock for two weeks to get them out, despite the many roadblocks from the State Department.”

This is very typical bureaucrat.

After 2 weeks & multiple life threatening attempts, I am overjoyed to share that 4 U.S. citizens from #TX13 were part of the first successful ground evacuation since the U.S. left Kabul. Thank you to Cory Mills & the other patriots on his team for saving these BRAVE Americans! pic.twitter.com/1Tv9KRUgcE — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) September 6, 2021

This article makes me want to PUKE! The State Dept didn’t do a damn thing for these people for 12 days except almost get them killed repeatedly. I know, because my office and the team on the ground led by Cory Mills & @RepMullin facilitated their escape every step of the way. https://t.co/0X5eRVu14I — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) September 6, 2021

This is a flat out lie. The Biden Administration abandoned them. Let’s be clear, it was our team of patriots who worked around the clock for two weeks to get them out, despite the many roadblocks from the State Department. https://t.co/75lA8jOLHO — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 6, 2021

Related















