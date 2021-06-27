3 youths beat, strangle a police officer –not charged with attempted murder



















We are at a point where three young people think it’s no big deal to beat and strangle a police officer. This mentality must be stopped before it’s too late.

A man and two women in Illinois allegedly attacked, beat, and strangled a police officer in Aurora during a traffic stop. One of the women allegedly put her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied force to his windpipe. The three, who were aged 24 to 28, were each charged with five felonies in connection to the incident.

The Story

Authorities arrested three suspects who reportedly beat and strangled an Aurora, Illinois, police officer during a Monday night traffic stop.

The unnamed Aurora police officer stopped a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign Monday night.

When the driver, 28-year-old Paul Sherrod, pulled over in a nearby driveway, he reportedly began screaming obscenities at the officer from inside the vehicle.

A female passenger got out and confronted the officer, refusing to get back in the car. The officer began arrest proceedings. Sherrod then exited the vehicle and threatened the officer while fleeing on foot.

The officer began to chase Sherrod with the two female passengers following closely behind.

When the women caught up to the officer, they reportedly began attacking him. Sherrod then joined the women.

The two women then reportedly “began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head,” and later held the officer so as to allow Sherrod to hit him in the head.

A press release from the department added that one of the female passengers also “placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the abliity to breathe.”

When backup arrived, she was still trying to strangle him to death.

They face five felony charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Assault? Why not attempted murder?

The officer is expected to recover.

This lawlessness has to stop. Our police are targets.

