30 Dems and Debbie Dingell demand more censorship on Facebook

Debbie Dingell and 29 other Democrats want more censorship on Facebook. In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg on the 15th, they condemned the alleged “hate and violence” targeting Muslims on the platform.

They accused him of failing to prevent the abuse of his platform “to stoke violence and genocide against Muslims around the world.”

“We write to express our deep concern regarding anti-Muslim bigotry on your platform and the inaction by Facebook in response to the abuse of your platform to dehumanize Muslims and stoke violence and genocide against Muslims around the world,” the letter reads.

The Democrat lawmakers accused white supremacists and “militia and extremist groups” of exploiting the platform “to organize events, often including a call to arms, designed to intimidate specific communities and incite violence.”

“In many of these instances, pages, events, and other content are reported to Facebook but face delayed response times or are ignored. The platform’s slow reaction to these warnings underscores a pattern of negligence in responding to or removing content that promotes violence against these vulnerable communities and has allowed anti-Muslim content to proliferate on Facebook in a dangerous manner,” the letter states.

It sounds like they want to ban all conservative events.

Is it anti-Muslim content or anti-jihadist and radical Islamists? Are they trying to ban criticism of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib? They both signed the letter, along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The lawmakers who signed are very far-left and the 1st Amendment is irrelevant to them.

They even recommended the steps they want to be taken:

Form a working group comprised of senior staff focused on anti-Muslim bigotry issues and responsible for coordinating work within the company to address hate groups, tropes, bigoted content, and anti-discrimination training.

Enforce your hate content and hate group policies in a way that ensures militias and white supremacists cannot use your event and group pages to terrorize targeted communities.

Committing to an independent third-party review of the company’s role in enabling antiMuslim violence, genocide, and internment.

Strive towards and commit to a 100 percent proactive detection and removal of antiMuslim content and all other forms of hate before it is even seen.

Commit to regular anti-discrimination training for your entire staff world-wide

Training key staff on civil rights issues and common words, phrases, tropes, or visuals

used by hate actors to dehumanize and demonize Muslims.

Since Omar and Tlaib have made it clear that any criticism of them is hate speech, we can guess where this is going.