$30K for First Time Homebuyers If They Are Here Illegally

U.S. citizens can’t afford to buy homes, but Oregon thinks it appropriate to give $30,000 to illegal foreigners to buy new homes. You have to be here illegally to qualify. We don’t even know who these people coming into the country are, and we do know we have criminals, terrorists, cartel leaders, and deadbeats here.

This group, the Hacienda Homeownership Program, is taxpayer-funded.

People doing this are traitorous. As Steve Varney said, this is about getting these people into the country to vote for Democrats.

It will spread like a virus if someone doesn’t sue and stop this. Democrats are forcing us to pay for our own destruction.

Foreigners will have the American dream we no longer can have.

Taxpayer-funded corporation that’s in Portland, Oregon is offering $30K to illegals, and only illegals, to buy new homespic.twitter.com/ebn1Bmw5Fw — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

What do you think Oregon friends? Should non citizens and undocumented citizens be given $30,000 for down payments to buy a home here in the state of Oregon? Check out the requirements! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/riGm6AuMGJ — Oregon Citizen (@oregoncitizen_) August 9, 2024