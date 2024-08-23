Kamala Harris Performed the Propaganda Speech of the Century

Kamala Harris has accepted the nomination to run as the Democrat presidential candidate without anyone voting for her. During her acceptance speech last night, she gaslighted Americans for 37 minutes, and since no one voted for her, they don’t know her. As a result, they might believe her.

She has repeatedly said the borders are secure as ten or twenty million anonymous, unvetted people poured in. No one knows for certain how many came in, and many came in surreptitiously.

Last night, she promised to secure the borders, which she could have done and could do right now.

Under her watch, nearly 300,000 migrant children out of 448,000 are missing. The thought of what might have happened to many of them is frightening.

Watch this short clip:

Harris says she fought against cartels that traffic against human beings. Under her watch, 290,000 children are now lost to human trafficking! pic.twitter.com/P9tWjF1Swy — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 23, 2024

THE PROPAGANDA SPEECH OF THE CENTURY

Kamala Harris’s speech was filled with lies, manipulation, and subtle deceptions. It was a speech of slogans. Unfortunately, Democrats and their media have dumbed America down enough to make people believe it. If you want the entire country to be San Francisco, vote for her.

The presidential hopeful claimed she and her party trust women, but they don’t even know what a woman is.

Harris, with a Southern accent, lied about coming to America to face injustice and being part of a Civil Rights movement. She promoted the victimhood mantra. Kamala claimed a history that isn’t hers as a Jamaican black and Indian woman, raised in the Indian culture and daughter of two professors. Her mother came to America to become a doctor.

She referred to the lawfare cases in Manhattan with a corrupt judge and the case brought by the unhinged E. Jean Carroll, where he was convicted of touching her years ago in a dressing room with no evidence by this woman who is a serial sexual hoaxer.

A Few of the Lies

During her acceptance speech last night, Kamala Harris hit on the so-called border bill Democrats claimed would secure the border. The GOP rejected it, and so did the Border Patrol when they realized what it did. The bill allowed at least 5,000 people in illegally every day. The DHS Secretary would decide on when to stop the flow.

Harris falsely claimed Donald Trump sent an armed mob to the Capitol. No one had a firearm. The only person murdered was Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt.

She lied about the Supreme Court immunity decision, which simply upheld the Constitution. It confirmed that a president is not liable for executing his official duties while in office. She claimed it was Donald Trump with no guardrails.

The Project 2025 hoax was another of her big hits last night. Donald Trump had nothing to do with it, and, in any case, there is nothing wrong with it. It’s another manufactured Democrat crisis. You can read it here, and there is more information here.

Kamala falsely claimed he was going to unilaterally put a national sales tax in place. She accused him of planning $5 trillion in tax increases when she plans to eliminate his tax cuts and put a 44.6% Capital Gains tax in place, along with other taxes.

The lies about abortion continue. It has always been a Democrat wedge issue. Mr. Trump has clearly stated he WOULD NEVER institute a national abortion ban. The states/people decide, not him. Yet, she continues to lie about it.

What was really astounding was when she falsely claimed Donald Trump encouraged Putin to invade Ukraine.

Let’s not forget that she wants a hostage deal and a ceasefire while pretending she makes sure Israel has the right to defend itself. Meanwhile, her administration stopped weapons to Israel. In other words, she wants it both ways.

The Theme of Freedom Is the Worst Propaganda of All

By making the DNC Convention about Freedom, they’ve made it a propaganda event. Democrats will destroy our 1st and 2nd Amendments. Once one falls, they all fall. She wants to end private health insurance, waste trillions on exaggerated climate hysteria, and end fracking, and she has backed every single policy of the Biden-Harris administration.

She Will Protect Us From Tyranny?

“As president, I will never waver in defense of America’s security and ideals because in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand, and I know where the United States belongs,” she said. This is the woman who admitted that if the GOP doesn’t go along with her, she will put orders in place with executive actions. This party wants to pack the Court and eliminate the Electoral College [the underpinning of the Constitution]. She fundraised for the people burning the country down so they could be released and burn it some more.

The NY Times elected one mixed-race woman, Nikole Hannah Jones, to rewrite the entire US history with the 1619 Project. Jones turned the US into an evil, racist country. Who is she to do it?

You can watch her full speech here.

President Trump reacts to Kamala’s speech at the DNC tonight: “Why didn’t she do the things that she’s complaining about? She could have done it three and a half years ago.” pic.twitter.com/tQMeJj8Sv2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2024

The border was never secure:

Here is #BorderCzar Kamala Harris & the Biden regime claiming that the border is secure for almost 4 years. pic.twitter.com/8624fN0IVJ — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 23, 2024

Kamala Chameleon:

WATCH: Fox News’ @brithume on Kamala’s DNC speech: “What we are witnessing is an attempt at political alchemy because it wasn’t very long ago that Kamala Harris was regarded, certainly in Washington, as something of a laughing stock.” pic.twitter.com/gHkfkxgyuN — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 22, 2024