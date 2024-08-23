NY AG Tried to Censor What Pregnancy Centers Are Allowed to Say

A federal district court ruled Thursday that two nonprofit pro-life pregnancy centers and a nonprofit network of affiliated centers in New York are free to tell women about the life-saving potential of using progesterone for abortion pill reversal while their lawsuit continues.

Letitia James, the hardcore left Attorney General of New York, is trying to tell the pregnancy center staff what they are allowed to say. She didn’t want them to tell women about the potential of using progesterone for abortion pill reversal. It is safe, and it is a naturally occurring hormone. It can reverse the effect of abortion drugs if taken in time.

A district court found that James abused her authority, and the case was likely to succeed on the merits of their free speech claim.

The case is the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. James, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Gianna’s House, and Options Care Center.

James has zero respect for the Constitution and the rights of New Yorkers.