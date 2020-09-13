31 phones wiped, no problem, pull cord has a noose knot, 15 agents on it

Okay, so let me get this straight, 15 or 31 phones were wiped after the Department of Justice asked the owners, the subjects of the probe of the Russia-Trump hoax, to preserve them. Also, we had to get that information from a private watchdog, Judicial Watch. FBI Director Wray didn’t reveal this nor did he hold anyone accountable.

Thirty-one phones just happen to get wiped “accidentally” of high-profile people. These same people are working on a high profile investigation. Sure, very believable. They’re not laughing at all of us, I’m sure.

Mueller’s deputy, Andy Weissman “accidentally” wiped two of the phones.

All they had to do was invite Hillary over with her hammers and BleachBit.

What does Congress actually do besides take away our freedoms with bills? Where are they and why didn’t they get this information?

Imagine if you wiped your cellphone after the FBI or DOJ said to preserve it? What do you think would happen? Imagine if Trump’s team wiped their phones under these circumstances.

No one but this Clinesmith fellow was held accountable so far.

Yet, if Bubba Wallace thinks a pull cord is a noose, the FBI sends 15 agents to investigate. Maybe that’s the solution. Ask Bubba to call for an investigation.

Bubba Wallace: “There’s a noose in my garage!” FBI: “We’ll scramble 15 agents to investigate today!” Tom Fitton: “The Mueller team destroyed 31 work phones to hide their tracks in 2018!” FBI: “Sorry, we’re busy at an Intersectionality training class.” — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 12, 2020

AND THE MYSTERY DEEPENS

BUT we have this email from 1/31/19 claiming that Strzok’s phone number was not cancelled & that the phone was never turned in to the Administrative Office of the SCO. How could it be wiped & turned in, yet never turned in or turned off? pic.twitter.com/2QcCGhfJrQ — DawsonSField (@DawsonSField) September 10, 2020

THIS IS INSANE

#Durham Among new DOJ FOIA docs, “Please make sure she (apparently Page) doesn’t delete any text messages off her DOJ iPhone” CONTEXT: Many members of FBI Crossfire Hurricane team transitioned from Clinton email probe which was, at its heart, a Federal records retention case + pic.twitter.com/rcLJbfTVgY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 11, 2020