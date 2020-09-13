Great catch! Hey Joe, your teleprompter is showing

M. Dowling
While T.J. Ducklo, Biden’s national spokesperson, won’t answer the question of whether or not Joe uses a teleprompter, most people know he obviously does. Slow Joe is out of it.

Last night, Biden held up a photo and you could see the teleprompter in the reflection of the glass in the frame.

Oh, and this was all organic, not a set up at all, I say ironicaly since all the dialogue is written out for him on the teleprompter:

And…the entire thing was scripted. Still, Joe can’t get it straight:

He cannot speak with world leaders. Whoever is behind the curtain will run our government if Joe wins. We don’t know who or if it will be a conglomerate of socialists but he/she/or they will be unelected. Is this really what Democrats are willing to stoop to?

DUCKLO WOULDN’T SAY IF JOE USES A TELEPROMPTER

What makes this a particularly great find is oily Ducklo made a bit of a fool of himself with Bret Baier this past week. At the end of the crazy interview in which Ducklo wouldn’t answer one single question, Ducklo refused to say if Biden uses a teleprompter.

This is the interview if you missed it:

