Great catch! Hey Joe, your teleprompter is showing

While T.J. Ducklo, Biden’s national spokesperson, won’t answer the question of whether or not Joe uses a teleprompter, most people know he obviously does. Slow Joe is out of it.

Last night, Biden held up a photo and you could see the teleprompter in the reflection of the glass in the frame.

Oh, and this was all organic, not a set up at all, I say ironicaly since all the dialogue is written out for him on the teleprompter:

In addition to the teleprompter, the interview was obviously set up. Biden just happened to have a huge wall sized framed photos by his side to show off. — LibertyFreedomAmericanWay (@love_liberty100) September 12, 2020

While he said “the picture hangs in his bedroom, and is too heavy to lift. How did it magically appear in his desk? — Nancy Pelosi is a Cancer (@BeckyRao15) September 12, 2020

And…the entire thing was scripted. Still, Joe can’t get it straight:

This “Interview” was scripted. Note different colors for teleprompter text. They are two sides to the “conversation”. I’ve worked with TV teleprompters before. This is what they are. pic.twitter.com/OCQj1QTLOZ — Eye of Orwell (@OrwellOf) September 12, 2020

He cannot speak with world leaders. Whoever is behind the curtain will run our government if Joe wins. We don’t know who or if it will be a conglomerate of socialists but he/she/or they will be unelected. Is this really what Democrats are willing to stoop to?

I’m sure Biden can’t even leave his basement and answer questions that Americans have how is he going to answer any questions from world leaders? — AJ🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🌈⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AJCalMaga) September 12, 2020

DUCKLO WOULDN’T SAY IF JOE USES A TELEPROMPTER

What makes this a particularly great find is oily Ducklo made a bit of a fool of himself with Bret Baier this past week. At the end of the crazy interview in which Ducklo wouldn’t answer one single question, Ducklo refused to say if Biden uses a teleprompter.

