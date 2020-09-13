King Fauci wants a lockdown & have us sit home until there is a vaccine

Dr. Fauci is at it again. He’s blathering about lockdowns. Currently, the school lockdown is equivalent to child abuse. In New York, Cuomo and de Blasio are literally destroying New York City. Restaurants and other mom & pops are failing, thanks to the lockdown.

Without mentioning the fact that some places were totally locked down and had a surge in virus cases, Dr. Fauci claimed the stringent measures are solely responsible for the decrease in cases.

We don’t know that for certain.

He is concerned that the Midwest is going to be hit and he harshly criticized South Dakota and Iowa for remaining open. [but they’re fine and don’t need to lock down].

“As we try to open up, and we don’t do it correctly, we’re going to see these surges that we’ve seen in the southern states, in the midwest, and now, if you look at the map, it’s Montana, North and South Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, those are the ones that are surging,” Fauci said in his remarks.

“As we get into the Fall and we do more indoor things, we are likely going to see upticks in COVID-19,” he continued.

As for the coming influenza season, the bureaucrat called for the United States to model itself after Australia, whose politicians have instituted something resembling a police state in Victoria, reporter Jordan Schachtel said.

“They have had the lightest influenza season in memory,” Fauci exclaimed. “They’re doing the things … They are wearing masks, they are physical distancing, they are washing their hands, and they are avoiding crowds,” he added. However, they have nightly curfews, a complete economic shutdown, citizens can’t leave their homes unless they have an authorized excuse, and other more, Schachtel writes.

Schachtel calls Dr. Fauci the mad scientist. In any case, he is a totalitarian and wants us to sit home until there is a vaccine as people kill themselves, lose their livelihoods, and children’s school years are destroyed.

