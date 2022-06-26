Lawmakers Insist Google Abortion Searches Deflect from Pregnancy Centers

U.S. lawmakers are urging Alphabet Inc’s leading Google search engine to deflect searches for abortions from “crisis pregnancy centers”. The centers provide counsel on keeping the baby as well as or instead of abortion.

They sent a letter to Google this month authored by Senator Mark Warner and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

They oppose the “free search” concept and don’t want anyone searching to consider another option it seems.

A study by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate allegedly found that 11% [ONLY 11%] of the results for a search for an “abortion clinic near me” or “abortion pill” in some states were for centers that oppose abortion.

They want that down to zero.

The research took place in the 13 states with laws restricting abortions.

Thirteen senators and three House members signed the letter to Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai. All are Democrats.

This was reported by Reuters on Friday, June 17th. The lawmakers called them “fake” clinics.

“If Google must continue showing these misleading results in search results and Google Maps, the results should, at the very least, be appropriately labeled,” they wrote.

They claim that pregnancy centers give inaccurate information [or are they simply presenting opposing opinions?].

They also oppose the 28% of Google ads for anti-abortion centers.

PREGNANCY CENTERS HIT BY THE BROWNSHIRTS

Speaking of pregnancy centers, another one was torched Saturday morning.

The police of Longmont, Colorado, said they are investigating the fire as arson, Fox News reported.

The Longmont Public Safety responded to a dispatch call about a fire at the pregnancy center, Life Choices, shortly after 3 a.m., according to Fox.

Brownshirts also hit a Virginia pregnancy center Friday night.

Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, in Virginia, was vandalized last night by pro-abortion domestic terrorists. This type of destruction does nothing to scare the #prolife movement. It only strengthens our resolve to love & serve. #LifeIsAHumanRight https://t.co/hmOOxlMIFM pic.twitter.com/ahBMeUygsm — Rev. Dean Nelson (@RevDeanNelson) June 25, 2022

