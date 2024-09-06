$35 Million to Prosecute Harris’s Political Opponent Donald Trump

Forbes reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Justice Department spent over $35 million prosecuting Trump through March. Of course, they are not done.

Smith leads two federal cases against Trump, claiming he was trying to overturn the 2020 election and withheld documents.

In the election case, Donald Trump followed the law in preparing alternate electors in case he won in the courts. In the documents case, he was negotiating with federal attorneys when the government raided Mar-a-Lago and created a case while ignoring Biden’s actual crimes.

Smith’s Special Counsel Office and the broader Justice Department spent $35.7 million on Smith and his staff’s work between Nov. 2022, when he was appointed, and March 31, the most recent date for which data is available. This is according to statements of expenditures released by Smith’s office.

Attacking Donald Trump is very lucrative.

That includes $19.4 million spent by Smith’s office directly, plus $16.3 million in other DOJ resources to support his investigations, including hours worked by DOJ employees and a protective detail for Smith, as Trump has repeatedly attacked the special counsel.

Smith’s largest expenditures have been for staff salaries and benefits, totaling $11.6 million, followed by $4.6 million on contracted services like IT, investigative and litigation support, and transcription services.

Smith’s office and the DOJ spent the most—$14.7 million—between April 1 and September 30, 2023, which includes the first time both of Smith’s indictments against Trump were brought.

The office and DOJ spent $11.8 million in the most recent period reported, from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, including $6.6 million spent by the Special Counsel’s office and $5.2 million in DOJ support.

If only they cared as much about targeting Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and illegal alien gangs.

When courts knock down his cases, Smith rewrites them and relitigates them.

Democrats have been after Donald Trump since 2015. They scrutinized his business and personal dealings and found nothing. Now, they just make up crimes while real criminals get out of jail.

Democrats recommend Kamala Harris, a prosecutor, prosecute Donald Trump during the debate. We recommend he refuse to get lost in the weeds of the lawfare cases against him.

Whatever you think of Donald Trump, you won’t find anyone tougher or more resolute.