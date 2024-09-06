Warmonger Dick Cheney Will Vote for Marxists Harris-Walz

The once-hated Cheneys are now prized turncoats of the Democrat Party. First, Lizzie announced she was voting for the communists Harris and Walz. Now, Dick will as well. It’s very helpful to know who our enemies in the party really are.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney announced Friday that he will cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris this fall, confirming news that was first made public by his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, earlier in the day.

Both Cheneys are fake Republicans, and the elder served under President George W. Bush. The younger Cheney, who endorsed Harris this week, has become one of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent conservative critics. She’s also wholly rejected by Republican voters.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” he added.

Cheney was an architect of Bush’s Iraq War. When he left office, his popularity was at 13%, but Democrats like the Cheneys now. However, it’s not likely Mr. 13%, just slightly less popular than his daughter, will swing a lot of voters.

He should take Harris and Walz out hunting. He’s infamous for shooting a friend.