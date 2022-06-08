Jane’s Revenge, Antifa, Attack Pregnancy Centers Throughout the Nation

“Jane’s Revenge” firebombed a pro-life medical office and pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York early Tuesday morning. It’s the third incident of a pro-life center firebombing according to legacy media. In the real world, these attacks are taking place throughout the nation by this group and other Antifa cells. The assaults are meant to terrorize. The purpose, according to the attackers, including “Jane’s Revenge”, is to make pro-life people feel unsafe.

Is Merrick Garland on top of it?

Democrats were out encouraging and promoting dangerous protests — illegal protests — in front of the homes of Supreme Court Justices. The White House press secretary encouraged the illegal protests in Biden’s name. Nancy Pelosi sent out her dog whistles telling people to take to the streets. And, the fact that almost all of Antifa’s and BLM’s crimes are wiped, one can only come to the conclusion that these lunatics act on behalf of the Democrat Party.

THE LATEST ATTACK

CompassCare, a Christ-centered organization in Buffalo dedicated to erasing the need for abortion, said it sustained heavy damage to its building, reports CBN.

On June 7, the pro-life medical office and pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, was heavily damaged in a terroristic firebombing early Tuesday morning in the latest attack on pro-lifers.

Graffiti on the building left by the arsonists refers to the abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge reading, “Jane Was Here.”

The group took responsibility for a firebombing of a pro-life organization in Madison, Wisconsin in May, and is likely responsible for bombing the offices of Oregon Right to Life during the same month. It has also vandalized and destroyed multiple churches and pregnancy centers, reports Life News.

Who thinks Merrick Garland is hunting them down? Who?

Asheville, NC

On June 7, domestic terrorists struck the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, NC.

The string of rampages by the group comes after the surprise leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion on a national level.

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly preparing for more unrest. They could start with “Jane’s Revenge”. Unfortunately, they’re not looking for them.

The Daily Beast calls Jane’s Revenge an “abortion rights group” but they are actual, real-life terrorists. The local police are investigating, but not the FBI under Christopher Wray or DOJ under Merrick Garland?

ANDY NGO’S REPORTING

The following comes from Andy Ngo’s Twitter thread and we didn’t even include the churches, public buildings, billboards, and so on, that the Antifa, and Jane’s Revenge attacked.

No word from Merrick Garland.

District of Columbia

On June 3rd the Jane’s Revenge Antifa group dumped red paint on the front door of The Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in DC. A message was written on the building.

Hollywood, California

The communist anarchists of Jane’s Revenge attacked the Respect Life Hollywood, a pro-life clinic. They plastered the walls of the establishment with graffiti in support of bodily autonomy and other messages addressing far-left Democrat politics.

Attack on the Pregnancy Resource Center, May 5, Portland, Oregon

Attack in Denton Texas, May 5, Pregnancy Center

Madison, Wisconsin, May 8, attack on Wisconsin Family Action

Keizer, Oregon

In Keizer, Oregon, on May 8, vandal(s) tried to smash their way into the Oregon Right to Life office. Unable to break the window, the suspect(s) hurled two firebombs at the building.

Frederick, Maryland

In Frederick, Maryland, about May 14, the BirthRight pregnancy resource nonprofit was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti.

They go after churches too.

Far-left extremist group Jane’s Revenge, who carried out an arson attack in Madison, WI, has taken credit for attacks on 4 more churches (Calvary Chapel, Harbor Church, Saint Michael Parish, & the LDS church on Yew Ave) in Olympia, WA in a post on May 23. https://t.co/JGji304hOY pic.twitter.com/iYMT7U18TI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2022

