Gossip About ‘White Racist’ Truckers on MSNBC

















The trucking industry is in dire straits largely thanks to Democrats. California has passed draconian laws that make it too difficult to financially survive as an independent trucker. It is under the weight of this that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross entertained a guest complaining about white truckers, offering stereotypes of white truckers.

Cross wants more people of color in the industry and asked her guest how the “industry could be more welcoming.”

“Cause I have to tell you, I talked to a lot of truck drivers in preparing for this segment. And most of these truck drivers are people of color. And they talked about, you know, hearing some of the racism over the CB [Citizens Band Radio].”

THIS IS JUST TYPICAL STEREOTYPING AND ABJECT RACISM

“You know, this is again, an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55. This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about, you know, aggressive truck drivers, cutting them off or not being helpful. So obviously, the more populated is with people of color, I think you’ll see less of that. But how can you encourage people to come and disrupt this space, when it seems a bit unwelcoming?” Cross continued.

MSNBC guest Pamela Day, owner and president of the Crosscountry Truck Driving School, told Cross that she had experienced “lots of racism” during her nearly eight years of tucking experience: “Well, I think just what you’re doing, getting myself as a black female out there and letting people know, I drove for almost eight years. And yes, ran into lots of racism, but however, was out there to do my job.”

They didn’t present any evidence, but these vicious gossips don’t need evidence to spread hate and division.

Is this why Democrats are destroying the trucking industry? They want to destroy white working men?

Watch:

