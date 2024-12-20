38 Republicans Voted Against the Second CR

The second House continuing resolution bill was voted down, and 38 Republicans voted against it. As reported earlier, Donald Trump singled out Chip Roy to be primaried.

Chip Roy doesn’t want the ceiling raised unless the bill comes with cuts. That would never pass, but he won’t give in on principle.

We are now heading for a government shutdown before Christmas. However, the original bill was totally unacceptable.

Republicans are still trying to come to an agreement.

Take down the 38 names. Move on all of them. https://t.co/80UK4BUC8o — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) December 20, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries didn’t tell the truth when he blamed Elon Musk for the second bill. He knew it wasn’t true.

First of all, I’m not the author of this proposal. Credit to @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance & @SpeakerJohnson. Second, this is a MUCH better bill that is closer to being a real continuing resolution (not an omnibus masquerading as a CR), but with support for hurricane victims &… https://t.co/AJTI6BTFdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2024

Jasmine is possibly the most annoying member of Congress.

Elon Musk is an advisor, period. Democrats decided a good way of debilitating Elon Musk and Donald Trump is to claim Musk is the power behind the presidency.

Which branch of Government does Elon belong to? Asking for a friend…. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 19, 2024

