38 Republicans Voted Against the Second CR

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
64

The second House continuing resolution bill was voted down, and 38 Republicans voted against it. As reported earlier, Donald Trump singled out Chip Roy to be primaried.

Chip Roy doesn’t want the ceiling raised unless the bill comes with cuts. That would never pass, but he won’t give in on principle.

We are now heading for a government shutdown before Christmas. However, the original bill was totally unacceptable.

Republicans are still trying to come to an agreement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries didn’t tell the truth when he blamed Elon Musk for the second bill. He knew it wasn’t true.

Jasmine is possibly the most annoying member of Congress.

Elon Musk is an advisor, period. Democrats decided a good way of debilitating Elon Musk and Donald Trump is to claim Musk is the power behind the presidency.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz