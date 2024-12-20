Suspect Killed 3, Attempted to Kill Far-Right Nick Fuentes

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes said he believes his Berwyn home was among those targeted by a man suspected of killing three people and two dogs. He was fatally shot by police late Wednesday night following a home invasion on Fuentes’ block.

The situation first started around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in downstate Illinois, just over two hours south of Berwyn. Police said a triple homicide took place, NBC Chicago reported.

Upon arrival, police said the man fled on foot and successfully escaped the two responding police officers before forcing his way into a home on a nearby street. That is where he fatally shot two dogs. Officials said the man fled into a yard, once again on Home Avenue.

Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old John Lyons, was shot and killed by police. This took place after he fired several rounds towards responding officers.

He Attempted to Kill Fuentes

Fuentes, who lives in the area of the Berwyn incident, posted on X, Thursday afternoon. He said Lyons came to his home and was captured on Ring doorbell footage that same night.

“Last night, an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me,” Fuentes wrote, adding that “the gunman broke into a neighbor’s home to evade police & killed two of their dogs.”

He later shared a video showing a man wearing a helmet and carrying a gun and crossbow outside Fuentes’ home.

“The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was live-streaming at the time. He rings the doorbell, tries the doorknob, and yells ‘Yo Nick!'” Fuentes wrote alongside the footage.

Another psychopath killer.

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time. He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email