I Leave You With Rosa DeLauro Rattling on About the CR

Rosa DeLauro has nothing to say of value. Amy Kremer described her address to the House this way: “This is our best and brightest.” This can’t be real. I feel like I’m watching a play in a community theater…”
I feel like I watched The Wizard of Oz and saw her feet sticking out from under a house that fell on her.
Democrats got the words of the week: Call Elon Musk “President Musk” or “Vice President Musk.” They think that will be effective.
Wikipedia describes her choice of attire: In Congress, DeLauro is known for the bright colors and bold patterns of her fashion, as well as her cropped bob hairstyle.
Really Wikipedia?
I’m glad I could share this with you. Nighty Night. Don’t have nightmares.
We need mental illness checks for members of Congress pic.twitter.com/6TaPkgvuDe
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2024
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement