I Leave You With Rosa DeLauro Rattling on About the CR

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
2
42

She’s a real member of Congress.

Rosa DeLauro has nothing to say of value. Amy Kremer described her address to the House this way:  “This is our best and brightest.” This can’t be real. I feel like I’m watching a play in a community theater…”

I feel like I watched The Wizard of Oz and saw her feet sticking out from under a house that fell on her.

Democrats got the words of the week: Call Elon Musk “President Musk” or “Vice President Musk.” They think that will be effective.

Wikipedia describes her choice of attire: In Congress, DeLauro is known for the bright colors and bold patterns of her fashion, as well as her cropped bob hairstyle.

Really Wikipedia?

I’m glad I could share this with you. Nighty Night. Don’t have nightmares.


