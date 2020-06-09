Biden says he doesn’t support defunding police but he supports defunding them

Joe Biden is emphatic. He does not support defunding the police, he told Norah O’Donnell in an interview to be aired tonight.

“No, I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and in fact are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

He only supports taking their federal aid away (defunding) if they’re not decent or honorable and if they can’t protect everybody.

Well, that’s clear as mud. A little more specificity is required. Does being decent equate to not murdering people or not doing what Democrats want? What?

Biden has the moral core of a jellyfish.

Go to 00:49:

He’s no friend to minorities either.

Joe Biden hid behind the guise of “bipartisanship” to develop legislation with notorious segregationist, Strom Thurmond – he went on to describe their friendship. Joe Biden has a history of racist legislation that has led to the crisis of systemic murders of countless minorities pic.twitter.com/pSEKFtjwwb — March For a Better Candidate 6/27/20 ✊✊🏿✊🏾 (@BidenMarch) June 9, 2020