3rd woman comes forward on Cuomo and he’s still sorry women misinterpret









A third woman has accused Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances. According to The New York Times, Cuomo asked 33-year-old Anna Ruch if he could kiss her. He also put his hand on her bare lower back.

Ruch said she pulled away and was “so confused and shocked and embarrassed” by the incident. I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment,” she reportedly said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo reportedly referred the Times to a more general statement in which Cuomo apologized for things that “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

He’s so pathetic. No apology, he just regurgitated an apology meant for someone else.

Over the past week, two of Cuomo’s former aides have accused him of sexual harassment. In one case, he said the woman was lying and in the other, he said he was sorry she misunderstood his intentions. Apparently, he has the same statement for this third woman as he gave for the second.

In his statement this morning, he said: “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

Stop misinterpreting him wanting to kiss you, play strip polka with you, or touch you, ladies!

A third woman has accused Governor Cuomo of unwanted touching and sexual attention, saying he placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her at her friend’s wedding. A friend took a series of pictures of the incident as it occurred. https://t.co/bgvzBK4vK0 pic.twitter.com/hXvgTvSntQ — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 2, 2021

