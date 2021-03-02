Fauci agreed to let the CCP control COV info after signing confidentiality forms









Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) announced today that they received 301 pages of emails and other records of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. H. Clifford Lane from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

They showed that National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials tailored confidentiality forms to China’s terms. The World Health Organization (WHO) conducted an unreleased, “strictly confidential” COVID-19 epidemiological analysis in January 2020.

“These new emails show WHO and Fauci’s [National Institutes of Health] gave special accommodations to Chinese communist efforts to control information about COVID-19,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

It is not clear what restrictions Beijing included in its confidentiality forms. They were not included in the emails turned over by the government to Judicial Watch and the DCNF.

In an email dated March 4, 2020, from Chinese journalist Zeng Jia to Lane, a reporter for Caixin Media, points out to Fauci deputy Cliff Lane that the number of cases reported in the WHO Joint China Mission’s report are inconsistent with the number reported by the Wuhan Public Health Committee.

In an email dated February 15, 2020, Gauden Galea, head of the WHO office in China, informs the joint mission members traveling to China that all of their activities in China would be arranged by the Chinese Government’s National Health Commission.

“These emails set the tone early on in the coronavirus outbreak. It’s clear that the WHO allowed China to control the information flow from the start. True transparency is crucial,” said Ethan Barton, editor-in chief for the Daily Caller News Foundation.

