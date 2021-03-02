White House will act on reparations NOW

The insanely far-left and divisive White House will start acting on reparations – NOW! They’re not even waiting for some fake committee to tell them to do it. They have the perfect setup. They have all the power and a doddering old fool pretending to be the president.
The White House is “going to start acting now” to address reparations to African Americans, a White House senior adviser said in a new interview.
This is very extreme. This is crazy and these communists in the White House won’t stop. There is no limit. We aren’t even going to take a short respite with socialism. We’re going right to communism.
This is so divisive. These people must want to start a race war.
Congress is currently debating forming a commission to study how the policy could be implemented, but why wait?
Speaking to “Axios on HBO” on Monday, White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond discussed efforts targeted to helping minority communities.
As if we don’t pour money into them now.
Richmond added that they were not waiting on Congress.
“We don’t want to wait on a study. We’re going to start acting now,” he told the outlet.
“We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African Americans,” Richmond told the outlet. “[W]e have to do stuff now.”
There is no systemic racism. It’s a lie. No white person in this country enslaved anyone and no black person was enslaved. This is nuts.
Biden is going to put out an executive action “breaking down barriers in housing, making sure that African Americans can pass down wealth through homeownership, that their homes are not valued less than homes in different communities just because of the neighborhood it’s in.”
How can this dope spend millions or billions of dollars via executive action?
I want reparations for being enslaved by the 16th Amendment and other forms of taxation.
The globalists want a mass culling and what better way then some new wars and a hybrid civil race war.
Unity? Please. GTFO with that lame hivemind low watt double digit IQ agitprop horseshit.
Many are unhappy with the way things are going but at least there are no bad orange tweets.
Remember burning it all down and never solving any problems are the modus operandi of the CPUSA.
Divide and conquer is just one of many tools used to fundamentally transform.
How do you factor in a whole range of things into this reparations “plan”. What about former slaves who have already been compensated. What about the fact the most were offered repatriation back to Africa (lnd was even purchased in what is now Liberia and Sierra Leone) in the early 1800s and again after the civil War and declined. What about the fact itwas the Southern States hat held 90+% of the slaves and went to war to keep them. What about the countless number of Blac Americans who have managed to have full successful lives regardless of what their ancestors went through. Whoopie Goldberg pretty much summed it up when she said she is not an African American she is an American. The left has to STOP dividing the country based on race.