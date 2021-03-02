White House will act on reparations NOW









The insanely far-left and divisive White House will start acting on reparations – NOW! They’re not even waiting for some fake committee to tell them to do it. They have the perfect setup. They have all the power and a doddering old fool pretending to be the president.

The White House is “going to start acting now” to address reparations to African Americans, a White House senior adviser said in a new interview.

This is very extreme. This is crazy and these communists in the White House won’t stop. There is no limit. We aren’t even going to take a short respite with socialism. We’re going right to communism.

This is so divisive. These people must want to start a race war.

Congress is currently debating forming a commission to study how the policy could be implemented, but why wait?

Speaking to “Axios on HBO” on Monday, White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond discussed efforts targeted to helping minority communities.

As if we don’t pour money into them now.

Richmond added that they were not waiting on Congress.

“We don’t want to wait on a study. We’re going to start acting now,” he told the outlet.

“We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African Americans,” Richmond told the outlet. “[W]e have to do stuff now.”

There is no systemic racism. It’s a lie. No white person in this country enslaved anyone and no black person was enslaved. This is nuts.

Biden is going to put out an executive action “breaking down barriers in housing, making sure that African Americans can pass down wealth through homeownership, that their homes are not valued less than homes in different communities just because of the neighborhood it’s in.”

How can this dope spend millions or billions of dollars via executive action?

